SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are asking the public to come forward with information regarding the destruction of a war memorial.

The Sgt. Henry O. Hansen war memorial located at Hanson Park on Medford Street was cracked along its left, upper edge.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or agencies experiencing similar incidents is asked to call 617-625-1600 ext. 7235.

