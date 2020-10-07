Somerville police officer accused of pepper-spraying handcuffed man

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville police officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed a handcuffed man last year has been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Michael McGrath is facing charges including assault and battery by means of dangerous weapon, court documents indicate.

McGrath responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the city on Oct. 1, 2019, and pepper-sprayed a man who had been taken into custody, even though he did not pose a threat, a criminal complaint alleges.

An incident report filed by McGrath stated that the suspect resisted arrest but video from a police transport vehicle showed the victim being sprayed while already in restraints, according to authorities.

McGrath was initially placed on paid administrative leave but his pay was revoked after investigators reviewed the video and filed charges in connection with the incident last month.

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone says he was angered by what he witnessed in the video.

“I was angry and I was disgusted,” Curtatone said. “It was another, like, ‘you’ve got to be kidding me.'”

Curtatone added he and the Somerville police chief are in agreement that McGrath’s alleged actions are “unacceptable.”

McGrath is slated to be arraigned in November.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)