SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police say an officer got into a struggle with a teenager when that teenager tried to let someone out of the back of a police cruiser Wednesday.

Officers said they were called to the high school for a family issue as students were leaving for the day on Monday. The student involved in that issue allegedly agreed to ride home in the cruiser but, that is when officials said a crowd gathered at the scene.

Police said one of the students in the crowd opened the back door and encouraged the teen to get out of the cruiser. An officer got in between the two students and ended up bringing the student to the ground.

Those who heard about the incident say it is frustrating to see.

“I think the kid was doing some TikTok things and they wanted him to stop and they called the cops,” said Trey Andre, who had heard of the incident. “They call the cops almost every single day. Cops coming here, there are always cops here.”

“Any use of force by a police officer is a serious matter,” Somerville Police Chief Charles Femino said. “After a preliminary review of these circumstances, I have ordered the Professional Standards Office to begin an internal investigation.”

Police said school staff stepped in to help deescalate the situation and no further action was taken against the student.

