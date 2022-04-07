SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville police officer was injured Wednesday following the accidental discharge of their department-issued firearm, officials said.

The officer, whose name has not been released, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the discharge, according to the Somerville Police Department. They have since been treated and released from the hospital.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident.

“The officer’s firearm was holstered at the time of the discharge,” Somerville Police Chief Charles Femino said in a statement. 

An internal investigation is ongoing.

