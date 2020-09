SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing woman has been located safely, Somerville police said.

Edna Iglesias was last seen from a security camera leaving the VNA senior living facility on Lowell Street around 2:40 p.m. Monday, according to a release issued by a town spokesperson.

She was reported found on around 10 p.m. Police are returning her to her home.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)