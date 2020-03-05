SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are searching for an armed suspect in the area of Union Square.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black jacket over a gray sweatshirt with black pants and a dark beanie hat.

Anyone with information should call 911.

No additional information was immediately released.

Somerville Police searching for armed suspect in Union Sq area: black male wearing black jacket over a gray sweatshirt, black pants, dark beanie hat. If seen call 911 pic.twitter.com/bhC2rlMCga — City of Somerville (@SomervilleCity) March 5, 2020

