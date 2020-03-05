Somerville police searching for armed suspect

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are searching for an armed suspect in the area of Union Square.
The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black jacket over a gray sweatshirt with black pants and a dark beanie hat.
Anyone with information should call 911.
No additional information was immediately released.
