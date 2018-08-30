Somerville police searching for man who robbed jewelry store

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are searching for a man who robbed a jewelry store Thursday, officials say.

At about 2:24 p.m., a white (tanned) male or light-skinned Hispanic male entered Kay Jewelers at Assembly Row and handed a shopping bag to the manager, telling him to “fill it” while displaying what appeared to be a 1911 .45 caliber style firearm, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Somerville Police Department.

The man exited the store about 2:27 p.m., ran left out, took a right at Lego Land Discovery Center, and then left in to the parking garage, police say.

Video shows the suspect enter the Orange Line and leaving Somerville, according to police.

Police say the suspect is believed to be the same individual who committed an armed robbery at the Shaw’s at Twin City last week.

Anyone with information is urged to call Somerville police at 617-625-1212.

