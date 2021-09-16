SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Somerville are turning to the public for help tracking down a road rage suspect who struck an ambulance driver in the face.

Officers responding to a report of an assault in the area of 220 Washington St. around 3 a.m. on Sept. 12 spoke with a Cataldo Ambulance driver who said he had accidentally cut in front of the suspect while driving in the area of Cambridge and Prospect streets, according to the Somerville Police Department.

The suspect followed the ambulance, got out of his black Lexus when the emergency vehicle came to a stop, struck the driver in the face, and fled, police said.

Police described the suspect as Black, thin, and in his late 20s. He was said to be wearing a black mask.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Somerville police.

