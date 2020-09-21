Somerville police seek help in search for missing elderly woman with dementia

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Somerville are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 84-year-old woman with a history of dementia.

Edna Iglesias was last seen at her Lowell Street home earlier in the day on Monday, according to a release issued by a town spokesperson.

Police received a report that she may have boarded a Number 90 MBTA bus to an unknown location.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 617-625-1212 ext. 7253

