SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police released a new image of a person they want to speak with as they search for answers behind a string of home break-ins.

The breaking and entering instances happened more than a week ago; police said people who live in the impacted homes have had food stolen, packages opened, and doors left open.

On February 4, officers say Louis Romani opened numerous packages in a condo building’s mailroom. He was charged with burglary and defacing property.

The next day, a woman said she caught Robert Burkhardt breaking into her multi-family house. Officers said the two incidents are unrelated.

Police said more nearby break-ins have happened since those arrests.

