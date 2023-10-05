SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police asked for the public’s help Thursday in efforts to identify a person in connection with a series of break-ins at local residences.

Police shared photos of the person, describing them as a person of interest in the case.

Somerville police in their statement said the break-ins happened near the Powder House Rotary. In these incidents, police said, the person was seen entering homes between 12 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. using unlocked doors.

Police urged residents to lock doors and windows overnight and asked anyone who sees anything unusual in their neighborhood to call police.

Anyone with information about recent break-ins in Somerville is specifically asked to contact the Somerville Police Criminal Investigations Department at 617-625-1600 x7226.

