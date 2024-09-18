SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members breathed a sigh of relief Wednesday after police located two teens they believe were responsible for four incidents over the past two days in which people fired water beads at people in Somerville.

Police said the water beads were fired from airsoft guns.

In each incident, witnesses reported seeing 13- to 15-year-old boys riding bicycles and shooting projectiles at people, according to the Somerville Police Department. The boys were wearing masks during most of the incidents, police said.

A Somerville Department of Public Works employee was shot in the eye on Broadway behind Star Market at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The employee was injured and taken to a hospital.

One person suffered minor injuries after they were shot with an airsoft gun at Prospect Street and Somerville Avenue Tuesday, police said. Another person was shot and bruised on the Somerville Community Path near Gilman and Walnut streets.

On Wednesday, a person was shot at while holding an infant at Lincoln Park next to the Argenziano School, police said. Another person was also shot at in the area, but no injuries were reported, police said.

“I’m against all forms of violence in our community, absolutely,” said Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne.

7NEWS cameras were on scene when police found the two teens accused of shooting the water beads.

A teacher was seen sitting with the teens while they were subsequently questioned by police.

Police had released the teens into the custody of their parents as of around 6 p.m.

The investigation into the shootings was ongoing.

