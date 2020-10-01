Somerville providing free flu vaccine to veterans and seniors during pandemic

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville officials concerned about the spread of the seasonal flu amid the pandemic are providing residents with free vaccinations.

Seniors and veterans can now get their flu shots for free at the city’s flu clinic. Health officials said this initiative is underway to prevent the spread of sickness.

“We do this for the elderly because we all know they are probably the most vulnerable population that is out there right now,” the city’s director of health and human services Doug Kress told 7News on Thursday.

Those participating say they are getting vaccinated because they don’t want to take any chances.

Doctors say it’s important that people get the flu vaccine to prevent emergency rooms from being overwhelmed during the pandemic.

