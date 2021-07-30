SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville is strongly recommending all people wear face coverings in indoor public settings due to the increasing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant as city officials weigh the possibility of rolling out a vaccine mandate.

All people should return to masking in indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status, Mayor Joseph Curtatone said in a news release.

“This is about keeping coronavirus on a leash. The disease is spreading more easily. We still have a substantial number of people, including children, who’ve yet to be vaccinated against this virus,” Curtatone said. “Wearing a face covering when you’re in indoor public settings will help prevent you from picking up this virus and spreading it around.”

Curtatone noted that the Somerville Incident Command Structure is considering a vaccine requirement for all city and school employees.

“The vaccines have proven safe and effective,” Curtatone said. “We are a public entity, and with that comes the expectation that we will play a leading role on public health issues. We haven’t reached a final determination at this moment, but it is important that we make it known the matter is receiving serious consideration.”

As of last week, 54,520 Somerville residents were fully vaccinated and 58,790 had received at least one dose.

