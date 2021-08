SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Somerville Board of Health voted Thursday night to reinstate an indoor mask mandate.

Somerville is the largest community in Massachusetts to reinstate a face-covering order.

Other communities that are also requiring masks indoors include Belmont, Nantucket, Provincetown, and Salem.

