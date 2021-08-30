SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone announced Monday that all city employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

City staff will need to report their vaccination status via a secure, HIPAA-compliant online portal through a program administered with full confidentiality by the city’s Department of Human Resources, according to Curtatone.

Employees will be allowed to apply for certain exemptions.

“COVID-19 is surging once again, and we must use every tool available to rein in the devastating impacts of this virus,” Curtatone said. “Vaccination is the most effective tool we have to reduce severe and fatal illness from this disease. So to protect our staff and the public we serve, and to do our part to keep the recovery going, we are requiring staff to get vaccinated. We’ll be doing our best to make this easy for employees, and we will be working with our union representatives to develop reasonable accommodations for medical and religious exceptions.”

The city has scheduled staff vaccination clinics to further ease access to COVID-19 vaccines.

