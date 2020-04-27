Somerville requiring people 2 years and older to wear face masks in public to slow spread of coronavirus

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone and the city’s board of health announced Monday that the city’s facial covering advisory will become mandatory starting Wednesday.

RELATED: CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms to its coronavirus list

The new order requires anyone over the age of 2 to wear a clean face mask or face covering when in any indoor or outdoor space that is open to the public.

“I know this feels strange for many of us, but it is the best way you can prevent yourself from inadvertently spreading coronavirus to others when you’re out in public,” Curtatone said. “Not everyone who has COVID-19 shows symptoms. You can be carrying the virus and infecting others without knowing.”

The order goes into effect on Wednesday, April 29, and a one-week grace period will be granted to allow the community time to comply, according to Curtatone.

“No one wants to be the one who infected the grocery store clerk, or the hardware store stocker, or the family out for a stroll. Wearing a mask is one way to avoid that,” Curtatone added.

Curtatone said the order is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With more than 80,000 residents in just 4.1 square miles, Somerville is the most densely populated city in New England, which makes protective and social distancing measures all the more critical, City Council President Matt McLaughlin explained.

“Wearing a mask is far more effective if everyone is doing it,” McLaughlin said. “The effectiveness of face masks decreases significantly if someone infected with COVID-19 isn’t wearing a mask, even if others do wear masks. We need a collective buy-in from the public to stop the spread of infection.”

RELATED: Somerville to start citywide coronavirus testing

Somerville Police Chief David Fallon said his department will work to educate members of the public about the face-covering requirement wherever possible before issuing a ticket.

“Ticketing for this is our last resort, but we do have to put public health first. So for those individuals who willfully fail to comply, we will reserve this option,” Fallon said. “It’s encouraging how many residents are already wearing masks, and we will work with understanding to help others do so as well.”

Appropriate face coverings must cover the nose and mouth and be made from a clean material, according to the CDC. Scarves, bandanas, or any piece of clean cloth may be used.

Other Massachusetts communities, including Everett and Winthrop, have implemented similar orders.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)