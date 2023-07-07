SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are warning residents to lock their doors and windows after a series of bold break-ins near the Cambridge line.

The reported break-ins in the area of Beacon Street all occurred between midnight and 6 a.m., police say.

Investigators released a photo of a suspect who is being sought in connection with another recent break-in as the investigation continues. It’s unclear if that suspect is connected to the other incidents in the area.

Matthew Knight said he and his roommate had to chase a man from their apartment after he climbed through an open window in May.

“It’s really scary, the delayed response time because it honestly all made us feel really unsafe,” Knight said.

Next door, Logan Tooth said the break-ins have him feeling nervous.

“Definitely a little intimidated,” Tooth said. “We’re closing our windows and locking our doors and in the summer, it’s not a fun thing to happen.”

Anyone with information about the break-ins is urged to contact Somerville police at 617-625-1600.

