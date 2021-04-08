Somerville restaurant closes after worker tests positive for COVID-19

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville restaurant was temporarily closed after a worker who recently received their first COVID-19 vaccine tested positive for the virus.

In an Instagram post, Trina’s Starlite Lounge said that the worker who tested positive is asymptomatic and had no contact with guests.

The restaurant will remain closed until all workers undergo testing.

