SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Winter Hill Community Innovation School in Somerville has been closed for the remainder of the school year after a section of concrete fell into a stairwell inside the building, school and city officials said.

While engineers were set to “conduct a more thorough review of the building,” many parents, children and teachers gathered elsewhere at the Somerville Public Library where they discussed the situation and ongoing concerns about building conditions at the Winter Hill School.

Officials said the concrete fell outside school operating hours, while the school was unoccupied.

The Winter Hill School serves about 400 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. It has programs for autistic children and children who are learning English as a second language.

