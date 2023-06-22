SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Winter Hill Community Innovation School in Somerville will remain closed for the upcoming school year, officials announced months after a section of concrete fell into a stairwell inside the building.

Officials said the concrete fell outside school operating hours, while the school was unoccupied. The incident prompted a safety review of the building that prompted school officials to move classes elsewhere for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.

Students will continue with off-site classes next year while repairs are made.

The Winter Hill School serves about 400 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. It has programs for autistic children and children who are learning English as a second language.

