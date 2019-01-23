Somerville shooting suspect arrested in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Somerville was arrested in Boston on Wednesday, state police said.

Troopers responding to a report of shots fired stopped the suspect vehicle in Dorchester and took a suspect into custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

Troopers have stopped car in Boston wanted in investigation for shots fired in Somerville. MSP has suspect in custody. More details to come when available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 23, 2019

