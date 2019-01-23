Somerville shooting suspect arrested in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Somerville was arrested in Boston on Wednesday, state police said.
Troopers responding to a report of shots fired stopped the suspect vehicle in Dorchester and took a suspect into custody.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story;
