SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at a Somerville school delivered a birthday surprise for a beloved UPS driver.

Tyler Kingsbury’s special relationship with the third graders at JFK Elementary School began in 2021 with a morning greeting that eventually became routine.

“Eventually they started to ask me questions as I’m driving by,” he said. “We just bonded.”

That bond continued to grow and on Kingsbury’s 30th birthday, the kids went all out with gifts, posters and smiles to celebrate the big day.

They also made stop motion videos to wish him a happy birthday.

Kingsbury said he was not looking forward to turning 30-years-old, but this celebration made it a little easier.

“They made it pretty enjoyable to turn 30 with everything they did,” he said.

Kingsbury said connecting with the community is what he likes best about his job.

