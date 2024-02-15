SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A wedding venue in Somerville was busy on Wednesday, thanks to some area residents taking it up on its offer to host ‘microweddings.”

Dearly Studios was host to six ceremonies in three hours Wednesday, and owner Jusmine Martin said people seem to enjoy the small, intimate wedding idea.

“It’s been great the valentines weddings especially busy I don’t normally do 6 weddings in 3 hours but today is an exception,” Martin said. “Some people call them elopements, some people call them microweddings, you can kind of define it however you want as long as its yours.”

Of the couples that stopped by for Valentine’s Day, three got married and three more either had commitment ceremonies or renewed their wedding vows.

