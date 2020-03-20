Somerville suspending certain retail, personal services; issuing construction requirements amid coronavirus pandemic

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone and the Somerville Board of Health on Friday announced additional regulations as the city works to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Beginning Sunday, all personal services and general retail provided in-person will temporarily cease operation, according to Curtatone’s office.

This includes hairdressers and barbers, nail salons, massage services, body art, body work, spa services, and general retail.

It does not include childcare services, services provided by a licensed healthcare provider, stores that sell groceries, hardware stores, liquor stores, bicycle shops, laundromats, dry cleaners, or stores that sell essential household goods and cleaning products.

Curtatone’s office added that construction contractors have to submit a Job Hazard Analysis and a Site-Specific Safety Plan to continue operations during the coronavirus emergency.

The Inspectional Services Department is reviewing private building construction plans and requiring additional measures as appropriate.

The Infrastructure & Asset Management Department is restricting activities for city contractors and utilities and has deployed coronavirus protection plans.

The city has previously ordered schools and playgrounds to close, events to be limited, the suspension of team sports, and the closure of restaurants and bars expect for pickup and delivery.

“The region, the northeast, and the nation must act now to prevent unnecessary loss of life,” Curtatone said. “In the face of slow federal action, the entire northeast must unite to swiftly roll out clear and consistent rules for the region. We’ve seen Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey set the example for how to coordinate across state lines. I am calling for Massachusetts to join Rhode Island, Maine, and New Hampshire to implement uniform bold measures including a Stay at Home order. This is no time for half measures and there is no time to delay. Municipalities can start this process but the region must complete it. Our measures today are a small but critical step. Absent broader action, we will be announcing more. But our hope is that New England will bring its famous grit, determination, and leadership to bear on this crisis. New England must together break the cycle of this virus before it is too late.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)