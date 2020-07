SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Although Somerville was set for phase three re-opening of businesses and museums, officials are holding off for another week.

Gyms, museums, movie theaters and other venues will remain closed as officials work to finalize enhanced safety guidelines.

The re-opening is now scheduled for July 20.

