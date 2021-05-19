SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Aligning with Gov. Charlie Baker and the state of Massachusetts, the City of Somerville announced Tuesday that it will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions later this month.

On May 29, all industry restrictions will be lifted, capacity will increase to 100 percent, and gathering limits will be rescinded.

The state’s face-covering order will also be rescinded on that day, allowing for fully vaccinated individuals to ditch their mask in most settings.

Face coverings will still be mandatory on public and private transportation systems, in healthcare facilities, and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations, such as congregate care settings.

