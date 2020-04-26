Somerville to start citywide coronavirus testing

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville will launch a coronavirus testing program for all residents, officials said Sunday.

Drive-through testing will be held at Cambridge Health Alliance’s Somerville location, which will expand to serving walk-up and cyclist patients. Mayor Joe Curtatone said he plans to open a satellite location in East Somerville as well.

The plan also includes more mask distribution and contract tracing. All residents are eligible for testing, but must call to make an appointment.

