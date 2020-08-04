Somerville to start school year fully online

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone, Superintendent Mary Skipper, School Committee Chair Carrie Normand announced Tuesday that students will not be returning for in-person instruction at the start of the next school year.

The 2020-2021 school year will begin with full remote learning and eventually move toward a hybrid model depending on the spread of coronavirus.

“As we have said from the beginning, the safety and health of our students, staff, and families is and will remain our top priority. We do not believe that opening school for in-person instruction without these two important safety components of the school reopening plan in place and resolved is safe or in the best interest of our school community,” the joint statement read.

