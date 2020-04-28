Somerville veterans testing bio-monitor patch that could help during pandemic

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville veterans are testing a promising new medical device that could help them and other seniors survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Sumit Nagpal, the CEO and founder of Cherish Health, said he had been developing the Serenity Bio Sensor Patch before the pandemic began for basic health needs. The bandage-like patch can be worn at home, but it sends information about the wearer’s temperature, heart rate, oxygen levels and breathing rate to medical staff at another location.

“The doctor can then instantly, wherever they happen to be, see the patient’s data and see why the alarm was raised, and right from the software actually reach out to the patient and speak with them,” Nagpal said.

After seeing so many coronavirus-related deaths in facilities for the elderly, Nagpal received grant funding from Health eVillages and is using the bio sensors to monitor the health of the patients at the Massachusetts Bay Veterans Center in Somerville.

“I feel blessed and thrilled,” said Charles Gagnon, president of Volunteers of America of Massachusetts, which operates the center. “We have a large number of elderly frail veterans and we want to make sure we’re focusing on them to get real time intervention and making sure that we can keep them healthy.”

