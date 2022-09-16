SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Union Square’s iconic annual Fluff Festival is this weekend, and they’re in need of volunteers!

“Fluff Festival needs your help ASAP. SIGN UP TO VOLUNTEER & share with all your networks please. We cannot do it without you. All positions available,” the festival’s organizers wrote on social media.

The annual festival, which pays tribute to the sticky and sweet spread founded in town, has volunteer shifts available online, including bike valets, roadies at the “Fluff’n Jam” stage, and prize and game table attendants.

The festival will be held Saturday from 3-7 p.m. According to the event webpage, the theme this year is Fluff at First Sight: Back on Track, which the organizer said “hits the streets in its traditional festival format & scoops a spoonful of Somerville to help life’s absurdities go down.”

Events at the festival include arts & crafts, parkour demonstrations and games including bowling and ring tosses. Spectators can also watch live music, as well as a marshmallow toss, Fluff jousting, Fluff Limbo and more.

