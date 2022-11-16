SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Somerville are reporting progress when it comes to dealing with the city’s rat problem.

In a status update call that recently went out to residents, the city reported that its SMART pilot program has led to some 1,050 rats being captured, thanks to a series of special boxes set up earlier in the year.

“We have found the highest concentrations of activity near commercial dumpsters and in mixed-use residential dumpsters – particularly in spaces with abandoned (or) mismanaged properties,” the message said. “We will be utilizing this data to orient our response moving forward, and have already begun heightening communications and resources to environments with similar characteristics.”

The SMART boxes, in use over the last six months, are designed to lure in and zap the rodents with electrical currents. 50 of the boxes were set up in the city between February and July in four different areas, which included parts of Davis Square, the Gilman Street neighborhood, the Lexington Street park, and Macarthur Street neighborhood.

In the update, the city added that Somerville is not free of rats, but thanks to data from the program, officials can better track the rodents’ population trends and preferences, allowing for more well-informed policies and box placement.

“The pilot program has expanded to Union Square and Lincoln Park and we are anxiously awaiting new data as we test some new environment types,” the message to residents said. “Union Square directly abuts residential and green space, and Lincoln Park – open space, near a school, dog park, community garden, and party areas.”

More information on the SMART program and the city’s overall rodent control efforts can be found here.

