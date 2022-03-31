HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill High School student was placed under arrest after a fight broke out inside the school Thursday.

Officers were called to Monument Street school around lunchtime for reports of a fight between two students, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

In a statement posted on the Haverhill Public Schools Facebook page, Principal Jason Meland assured parents that their children were safe and the girl was removed from the school by police.

After the fight concluded, students were told to hold in place in their respective classrooms for a short time.

“They just said an incident and then my daughter let me know that there was a girl with a weapon,” one parent told 7NEWS. “It’s just hard to figure out. Is it COVID that is causing these kids to act out? Is it home life? Is it school life? These kids are stressed and something has to be done.”

7NEWS has reached out to police for comment about the speculation that the student had a knife on her at the time of the fight and have yet to hear back.

No injuries were reported.

