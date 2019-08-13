‘Something has to be done,” Walsh throws support behind MBTA plan to speed up reapairs

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh spoke about the new plan laid out by the MBTA to speed up much-needed repairs at an event Tuesday.

“I think that as long as a plan is in place that they are going to get it done, have a timeline to get it done. I think that is important,” Walsh said.

State transportation officials have signed off on weekend closures of key portions of subway lines in the fall to speed up desperately needed repairs to the aging Boston-area transit system.

Walsh referenced a similar decision that was made to close down four stations in Dorchester when he was a state representative.

“Something has to be done and I think if people see results, you know it is going to be an inconvenience for a bit there on the weekends. But, if they see results and there is a timeline that doesn’t extend beyond the timeline, I think people will accept it.”

The work — which includes replacing track on the Red and Orange lines — was previously scheduled to take place only during limited overnight hours.

Closures are expected to begin in September and run through December.

This decision comes after six train derailments this year alone.

