‘Something I’ll never forget’: Newton police officer helps deliver baby girl

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton police officer jumped into action and put his training to the test last week when a woman who lived nearby suddenly went into labor.

Officer Declan Healy, who was going about his morning routine on Thursday, heard a call come over his radio about a woman who was about to give birth and drove to her home to assist.

Tom Womersley and his wife Chelsea were getting ready to head the hospital but their daughter Charlee decided it was time to enter the world.

Healy, a 14-year veteran, said Tom and Chelsea were calm throughout the entire process.

“I show up and I was the first one there. Tom opened the door for me,” Healy said. “I go in and just had to get to work.”

Aleah Donahue, the 911 operator who took Womersley’s call, got a chance to meet Charlee on Wednesday for the first time, along with Healy.

“At the beginning, I didn’t think it was going to be that serious of a call because he was so calm,” she said. “But when he said we’re having a baby, I was like, alright, here we go.”

Healy said he took childbirth training classes in the police academy but that they were nothing like having the process unfold in real time.

“It’s definitely something I’ll never forget. It’s just a special moment and I’m glad I was apart of it,” he said.

Healy is not a father but has 15 nieces and nephews. He said he’s glad Charlee is healthy and looks forward to staying in touch with the family.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)