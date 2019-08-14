‘Something out of a horror movie’: Wolf ripped up tent, dragged man as wife held his legs

(WHDH) — An American family’s joyous camping trip in Canada’s Banff National Park turned into a horrific nightmare last week when a wolf ripped open their tent as they slept, lunged at them, and then tried to drag away their father.

The New Jersey natives were sleeping at a campsite at Rampart Creek Campground when the wolf attacked, Elisa Rispoli said in a Facebook post.

Rispoli says her husband, Matthew Rispoli, threw his body in front of her and their two sons and tried to fight the wild animal off as it tore through their tent.

“It was like something out of a horror movie,” Elisa recounted. “We were screaming for help as he was fighting it and trying to save us, for what felt like an eternity.”

Elisa then laid on top of her kids to shield them from the attack but the wolf pinned Matthew to the ground and started to drag him away, according to her post.

“The wolf started to drag Matt away, while I was pulling on his legs trying to get him back,” Elisa wrote. “I cannot and don’t think I’ll ever be able to properly describe the terror.”

Fortunately, a camper in a nearby tent heard the commotion, rushed over and kicked the wolf but Elisa says they had to whip rocks at the animal to finally make it scurry off.

Matthew underwent treatment for puncture wounds and lacerations on his hands and arms. He is expected to be OK.

“We are pretty traumatized but OK,” Elisa added. “It could have been so so much worse, and we are just feeling so thankful that we are all still sitting here as a complete family. Matt is our absolute hero.”

Park rangers later found a wolf roaming near the campsite and euthanized it.

Canada National Parks has since shut down the campsite.

