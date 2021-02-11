‘Something to look forward to’: Worcester School Committee votes to bring back sports

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Football, field hockey, soccer and other sports given the green light to play in Worcester after they were previously benched in the fall because of coronavirus concerns.

Thursday night the Worcester School Committee voted to allow the “Fall II” season to take place with each sport having to follow specific state and local safety guidelines and modifications like no waiting and gathering before and after practice and game time and also make use of virtual meetings.

“We’re really excited about this but we know what this approval comes a huge expectation that all the coaches, the players, parents are doing this the right way,” said Athletic Director David Shea.

The committee had previously approved sports in the fall and winter, but the seasons were canceled due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the city and surrounding areas.

“Hopefully that doesn’t happen this time. Third times the charm,” Mayor Petty said. “So, I do support the motion and I know these coaches want to get back on the field with these kids.”

Committee Member Tracey O’Connell Novick voiced her concerns about the decision.

“There’s only so much air circulation we can pump through those buildings and having athletes exerting themselves in the middle of an airborne pandemic doesn’t seem wise,” she said.

The season will run from February 22 to April 25th with football starting in February and all other sports beginning in March.

Games should start in mid-March with no post-season tournaments and while weather and COVID cases could impact the season, many are just happy to be given a chance to play.

“It means the world to our kids. It’s going to mean a lot, to get back together and have something to look forward to and connect,” Worcester Technical High School’sFootball Coach Derek Robbins said. “Just to give our kids something to look forward to.”

