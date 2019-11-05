‘Something we have in common’: Families of fallen heroes look to bond on free cruise

BOSTON (WHDH) - The families of five Massachusetts police officers who were killed or injured in the line of duty are hoping to find comfort in each others’ company during a complimentary 8-day cruise along the Rhine River in Germany.

The families left Logan Airport Tuesday for the healing cruise, provided by Vantage Deluxe World Travel for the families of fallen heroes. The company has run the cruises for 13 years.

Falmouth Police officer Ryan Moore was forced to retire after he was shot in the line of duty in 2018. He said the opportunity to talk with people who can understand his situation is an important part of healing.

“I was shot but fortunately I made it out, unlike many other officers,” Moore said. “Recovering from something like this, peer support is just outstanding. It’s the best thing you can do, being able to relate to other people with similar experiences.

Others on the trip include the family of Springfield officers Kevin Ambrose, who was killed in 2012, and Alain Beauregard, who was killed in 1985.

“It’s something special, something we have something in common,” said Doris Beauregard-Shecrallah, Alain Beauregard’s widow. “Our loved ones paid the sacrifice, they are all heroes.

Also going is Dara Gannon, whose husband Sgt. Sean Gannon was killed in the line of duty last year, and Cynthia Hurley, whose husband, Boston Police Bomb Squad Officer Jeremiah Hurley, was killed while investigating a suspicious package in 1991.

‘It’s been 28 years for us, I’m so looking forward to bonding with people from other tragedies, Cynthia Hurley said. “Hopefully they can help us and we can help them. and have a little enjoyment too.”

