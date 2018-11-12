‘Something went wrong’: Facebook dealing with widespread outage

BOSTON (WHDH) - Facebook is dealing with a widespread outage Monday, according to users across the United States who have reported problems accessing the popular social media site.

Those attempting to log on to the site are being greeted with a message that says, “Sorry, something went wrong.”

Many began noticing the issue shortly before 1 p.m.

Facebook says it hopes to fix the problem as soon as possible.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear.

