‘Something went wrong’: Facebook hit by widespread outage

BOSTON (WHDH) - Facebook briefly dealt with a widespread outage Monday, according to users across the United States who reported problems accessing the popular social media site.

Those attempting to log on to the site were greeted with a message that said, “Sorry, something went wrong.”

Many began noticing the issue shortly before 1 p.m.

The issue appeared to fixed after about 45 minutes.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)