BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors say a tractor trailer with two dogs in the cab smashed into the side of a Braintree home Saturday, and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The cab rolled down a hill into a home on River Street, neighbors said.

“[We were] getting ready for dinner and we heard a heck of a noise and we knew something wasn’t right, so we come out and we saw the truck slammed into the side of the house,” said neighbor Glen Fillmore.

“Mom, Dad and I ran up and I just called 911, and we opened the cab and all we saw were these two dogs,” said Zach Fillmore, adding the homeowners had recently finished work on the building. “They just like renovated the house a year ago. It’s just like all that work is ruined in 30 seconds.”

The homeowners were away at the time and no one was hurt in the crash, officials said. Neighbors said the operator of the truck came running up seconds later.

“This is something you see in the movies. You never think this would happen on your street,” Zach Fillmore said.

Police are investigating the crash.

