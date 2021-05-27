SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 76-year-old patient got married in a touching ceremony at Salem Hospital.

Director of Spiritual Care Services Sharon Dickinson officiated the ceremony between Edgar Johnson, of Danvers, and his bride, Janis Staples.

The hospital’s virtual interpreter system was also used to accommodate the couple, who are deaf.

“Janis stood at Edgar’s bedside and they held hands throughout, using their free hand to sign their vows to each other,” the hospital wrote on Twitter, adding, “Sometimes love cannot wait.”

Madonna Cruz, R.N., offered a reading and Johnson’s caregivers decorated his room.

Sometimes love cannot wait. Yesterday, 76-year-old Edgar Johnson of Danvers, a patient on Davenport 7, married his bride, Janis Staples. Their wedding came together quickly with help from Edgar’s caregivers, who decorated his room, brought in flowers and cake and were witnesses. pic.twitter.com/oyGmZaxxbj — Salem Hospital (@salemhospitalMA) May 26, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)