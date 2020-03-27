Somserset police holding contest that encourages kids to draw chalk messages for first responders

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Somerset Police Department is launching a new contest that encourages children to draw chalk messages to first responders on driveways and sidewalks.

The child who crafts the most creative message will win an Autism Awareness patch, according to the Somerset Police Department.

Those who do not have sidewalk chalk can message the department on Facebook, share their address, and a police officer will come to deliver a box.

To send a private message, click the blue button that says “Send Message” at the top of the Facebook page.

“This will be a fun way for kids to get out of the house and get creative while practicing social distancing and supporting our officers and other first responders,” Police Chief George McNeil said. “If you do not have any chalk, please send us a private message on Facebook and we’ll drop some off for you.”

Parents are being asked to submit photos of their child’s finished artwork on the department’s Facebook contest post.

