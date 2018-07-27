PHILADELPHIA (WHDH) — A proud New Jersey dad busted a move after learning his baby son, who is battling leukemia, was being released from the hospital.

A video captured Kennith Thomas dancing to Ciara’s song “Level Up” to celebrate his son’s release from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The adorable little boy may not understand the significance but he clearly enjoyed watching his dad’s performance. He can be seen clapping and trying to copy his dad’s dance moves in the video.

Ciara has encouraged fans to upload videos showing people dancing to “Level Up” and she really appreciated this clip.

“My heart can’t take it watching this proud father dancing, doing the level up challenge, because his baby’s numbers were up,” she wrote on Twitter. “God is good. We’re dancing for you too angel. Let’s level up against cancer together.”

Thomas posted the video on Instagram Sunday and it has since been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

