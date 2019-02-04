Son gets 30 years for killing ex-federal prosecutor with ax

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — The son of a former federal prosecutor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his father with an ax in Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a judge on Friday sentenced 32-year-old Frank Altimari after concluding his “detailed delusions that his father wanted a mercy killing by an ax is not reliably substantiated by the evidence.” Altimari had pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and malicious wounding in the November 2017 slaying of 61-year-old Nicholas Altimari.

The malicious wounding charge stemmed from the broken leg his stepmother suffered after he struck her and his father with a car.

Defense attorney Ali Amirshahi said he was surprised expert testimony about Altimari’s psychosis didn’t play a larger role in sentencing, but said “proving insanity is nearly impossible in Virginia.”

