AUBURN, Wash. (WHDH) — A son who dreamed of following in his father’s footsteps of working in law enforcement recreated a picture taken 20 years ago of him sitting on his dad’s lap in his patrol car.

At 6-feet-7-inches tall, Auburn, Washington police officer Andy Gould’s son squeezed onto his lap on Father’s Day to recreate an image dear to his heart.

In 1998, Gould’s son had written, “When I get bigger, I’m going to be my dad’s partner and catch bad guys and burglars.” That came true when he became apart of the King County Sheriff’s deputy.

The father-son duo can be seen in their uniforms with huge smiles as they both try to sit in the driver’s seat of the patrol car.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)