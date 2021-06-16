FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (WHDH) — The son of former New England Patriots star Vince Wilfork is facing charges after he allegedly stole two of his father’s Super Bowl rings and two AFC Championship rings, among many other valuable items.

Daundre Holmes-Wilfork, 23, of Friendswood, Texas, was arrested last month on charges including the theft of property greater than $300,000, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Galveston District Attorney’s Office.

On May 10, Vince Wilfork told police he had reason to believe that his son had stolen his 2004 Super Bowl ring, 2014 Super Bowl ring, 2007 AFC Championship ring, 2011 AFC Championship ring, and 2001 Miami Hurricanes national champions ring, along with an array of earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, the complaint indicated.

Wilfork didn’t immediately report the items as missing because he initially thought that they could have been packed away in storage for move that he had been preparing for.

Wilfork told police that a Patriots fan later contacted him to tell him that someone had been trying to sell the rings on a sports memorabilia website.

The person selling the rings later told Wilfork that he bought them for $62,000 without knowing Holmes-Wilfork didn’t have permission to sell them. The rings were ultimately handed over to police.

Holmes-Wilfork has since been released on $300,000 bond.

