NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The son of two local figure skating coaches who were killed in an air disaster in Washington D.C. earlier this year made an emotional return to the rink in Norwood where his parents coached and is set to perform this weekend.

Max Naumov, who lost his parents Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, in the crash, will perform at his home rink, the Boston Skating Club, as part of the Stars on Ice, a touring figure skating show and he says he’s very excited about this weekend. It’s the first time he’ll appear at the Norwood rink since his parents lost their lives.

“Right now I’m just taking it one step at a time and trying to feel my body again,” Naumov told 7NEWS.

On Jan. 29, shortly after placing fourth in the US Figure Skating Championships, the crash involving an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter changed Naumov’s life forever. Sixty-seven people died, including six from the skating club.

“The difficult times are when you don’t have anything to do,” Naumov said. “That’s when your mind starts spiraling and spinning and I think if I’m just staying active and being on the ice, whether it’s coaching or skating, I really enjoy that right now and it’s helping me get through the difficult days.”

Max says the support he’s received from the community has been overwhelming.

“Honestly, it feels like a hug every time,” he said.

Learn more: https://www.starsonice.com/buy-tickets

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)