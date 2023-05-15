PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - The son of former Governor Charlie Baker is facing an OUI charge after being accused of driving drunk over the weekend.

Andrew ‘A.J.’ Baker, 29, appeared before a judge in Peabody District Court Monday morning, where a “not guilty” plea was entered.

Baker was answering to a drunk driving charge following his arrest by Massachusetts State Police on Route 128 in Lynnfield early Saturday night.

Prosecutors say Baker told police he was driving home from Salem, where he had been golfing and drinking. He later underwent a field sobriety test in a breakdown lane and was then arrested.

Andrew Baker, son of former Gov Charlie Baker, arrested by State Police over the weekend on a drunk driving charge pleads not guilty in court this morning…released by the judge he was told not to drive without a valid license #7News pic.twitter.com/VbSBOM3kYw — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 15, 2023

Peabody police initially pulled the 29 year old over after their department received reports that he had been driving erratically. Police said they have obtained dash cam video of Baker behind the wheel before he was stopped, as well.

According to a police report, Baker’s blood alcohol content was .15 – nearly twice the legal limit in Massachusetts.

The 29 year old was later released on personal recognizance and is due back in court on June 14 for a pre-trial conference.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)