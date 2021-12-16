QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The son of a former Quincy police detective has been sentenced to two years of probation on charges of assault and battery in connection with a bar fight that killed a 44-year-old father of three.

Steven Potter pleaded guilty to assault and battery charges in connection with the deadly bar fight.

Chris McCallum, of Bridgewater, was killed after Potter’s brother, Matthew, punched him in a brawl outside the American Legion Post on Moon Island Road in January 2019.

Matthew Potter was sentenced to three to four years in prison after being convicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly fight.

The state medical examiner’s office filed a death certificate that indicated McCallum died from blunt force trauma and that his manner of death was a homicide.

